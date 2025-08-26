13 Analysts Have This To Say About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare THC underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $200.77, with a high estimate of $238.00 and a low estimate of $167.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.53% from the previous average price target of $188.46.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Tenet Healthcare's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $190.00 $190.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $200.00 $195.00 Benjamin Rossi JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $190.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $167.00 $195.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $208.00 $215.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $238.00 $230.00 John Ransom Raymond James Raises Outperform $200.00 $185.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Raises Buy $188.00 $180.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $205.00 $190.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $194.00 $184.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $175.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $215.00 $171.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $195.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tenet Healthcare. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tenet Healthcare. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tenet Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tenet Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Tenet Healthcare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Tenet Healthcare's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tenet Healthcare analyst ratings.

Delving into Tenet Healthcare's Background

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates acute and specialty hospitals (47 as of December 2024) and over 500 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the US, primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Financial Insights: Tenet Healthcare

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Tenet Healthcare displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tenet Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenet Healthcare's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Tenet Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.51, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.