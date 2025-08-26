The Analyst Verdict: HF Sinclair In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

HF Sinclair DINO underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated HF Sinclair and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $50.78, accompanied by a high estimate of $61.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Observing a 13.12% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $44.89.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive HF Sinclair. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $58.00 $51.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $52.00 $50.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $51.00 $48.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $51.00 $53.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $50.00 $44.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $53.00 $43.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $61.00 $49.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $32.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to HF Sinclair. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of HF Sinclair compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of HF Sinclair's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HF Sinclair analyst ratings.

Discovering HF Sinclair: A Closer Look

HF Sinclair is an integrated petroleum refiner that owns and operates seven refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 678,000 barrels per day. It can produce 380 million gallons of renewable diesel annually. It holds a marketing business with over 300 distributors and 1,500 wholesale branded sites across 30 states. It also owns and operates 4,400 miles of petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the southwestern United States.

Understanding the Numbers: HF Sinclair's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining HF Sinclair's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.54% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: HF Sinclair's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HF Sinclair's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.23%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: HF Sinclair's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

