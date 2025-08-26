Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For NAPCO Security Techs

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on NAPCO Security Techs NSSC in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $38.25, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 20.78% increase from the previous average price target of $31.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive NAPCO Security Techs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $45.00 $33.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $36.00 $32.00 Peter Costa Mizuho Announces Outperform $39.00 - Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $33.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NAPCO Security Techs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NAPCO Security Techs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of NAPCO Security Techs compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of NAPCO Security Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of NAPCO Security Techs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into NAPCO Security Techs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NAPCO Security Techs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into NAPCO Security Techs's Background

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc manufactures security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. Its products are used for various applications which includes alarm systems like automatic communicators, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panel and area detectors mainly used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental uses. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

NAPCO Security Techs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: NAPCO Security Techs's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.77%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NAPCO Security Techs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NAPCO Security Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.03%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): NAPCO Security Techs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NAPCO Security Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.