Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss Oshkosh Stock

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Oshkosh OSK during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $146.25, with a high estimate of $188.00 and a low estimate of $103.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.39% from the previous average price target of $124.58.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Oshkosh by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $180.00 $140.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $160.00 $148.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $164.00 $149.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $188.00 $169.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $148.00 $111.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $149.00 $119.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $131.00 $124.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Raises Underperform $103.00 $90.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $106.00 $92.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $169.00 $135.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $127.00 $93.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Oshkosh. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Oshkosh's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Oshkosh Better

Oshkosh Corp is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms. The company had manufactured joint light tactical vehicles for the U.S. Department of Defense. The company reports in three segments: Access, Vocational and Defense. It derives maximum revenue from Access Segment.

Financial Milestones: Oshkosh's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Oshkosh faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.03% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oshkosh's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.71%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Oshkosh adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

