What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sempra

Sempra SRE underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sempra, revealing an average target of $79.75, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.33% from the previous average price target of $75.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sempra by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $71.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Raises Neutral $80.00 $70.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $71.00 $72.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $88.00 $87.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sempra. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sempra compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sempra's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sempra's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Sempra's Background

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric distribute gas to more than 20 million customers, while Oncor serves more than 10 million Texas customers. Sempra Infrastructure partners, of which Sempra holds a controlling ownership, owns and operates liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

Financial Insights: Sempra

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sempra's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.37%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sempra's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sempra's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.5% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sempra's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sempra's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.25.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.