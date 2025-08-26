Where Navitas Semiconductor Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor NVTS were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $7.6, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.83% increase from the previous average price target of $7.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Navitas Semiconductor is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Announces Hold $6.00 - Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $8.00 $10.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $8.00 $3.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Navitas Semiconductor's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Navitas Semiconductor's Background

Navitas Semiconductor Corp develops ultra-efficient gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors that are revolutionizing power electronics. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable fast charging, high power density, and energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets. The company operates as one reportable segment, the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits and related components for use in mobile device and other markets. Geographically, the company operates in China, Europe, United States, Rest of Asia and Others. The majority of revenue is generated from China.

A Deep Dive into Navitas Semiconductor's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Navitas Semiconductor's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -29.21%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Navitas Semiconductor's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -338.68%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Navitas Semiconductor's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -13.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Navitas Semiconductor's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Navitas Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

