Analyst Expectations For Jamf Holding's Future

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Jamf Holding JAMF, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Jamf Holding, presenting an average target of $15.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 20.55%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Jamf Holding among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $15.00 $19.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $18.00 $27.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $15.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $12.00 $15.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $13.00 $15.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jamf Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jamf Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jamf Holding compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jamf Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Jamf Holding's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Jamf Holding's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jamf Holding analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Jamf Holding Better

Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools, and government agencies, connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online, and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Jamf Holding: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Jamf Holding displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Jamf Holding's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jamf Holding's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.74%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jamf Holding's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Jamf Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.99, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.