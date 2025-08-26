Signet Jewelers Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Signet Jewelers SIG during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Signet Jewelers, revealing an average target of $86.22, a high estimate of $102.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $75.00, the current average has increased by 14.96%.

The perception of Signet Jewelers by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $92.00 $92.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $92.00 $80.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Announces Buy $102.00 - Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Buy $95.00 $84.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $70.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Neutral $78.00 $65.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $80.00 $62.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $62.00 $62.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Signet Jewelers compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Signet Jewelers's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Signet Jewelers's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Signet Jewelers Better

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches, and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment. The North America segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The North America segment generates revenue from Mall and Off-Mall & Outlet.

Understanding the Numbers: Signet Jewelers's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Signet Jewelers showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.04% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Signet Jewelers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Signet Jewelers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.85%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Signet Jewelers's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.6% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Signet Jewelers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

