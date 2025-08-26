Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $497.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $554.00 and a low estimate of $428.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.65% from the previous average price target of $437.75.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ritu Baral TD Cowen Raises Buy $554.00 $390.00 Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $485.00 $483.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Buy $523.00 $458.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $428.00 $420.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Madrigal Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a serious liver disease with high unmet medical need that can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure, and premature mortality. The company's medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1353.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -19.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

