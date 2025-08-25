A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Nu Holdings Through 4 Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Nu Holdings NU over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $16.75, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average reflects an increase of 34.0% from the previous average price target of $12.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Nu Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Marcelo Mizrahi Banco Bradesco BBI S.A Announces Outperform $17.00 - Gustavo Schroden Citigroup Raises Buy $18.00 $9.00 Domingos Falavina JP Morgan Raises Overweight $16.00 $14.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nu Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nu Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nu Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Nu Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Nu Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Nu Holdings's Background

Nu Holdings Ltd provides digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal accounts, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Understanding the Numbers: Nu Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Nu Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Nu Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nu Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nu Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nu Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

