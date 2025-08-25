6 Analysts Assess Vornado Realty: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Vornado Realty VNO, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $40.5, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average represents a 1.22% decrease from the previous average price target of $41.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Vornado Realty's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Camille Bonnel B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $40.00 $42.00 Ross Smotrich Barclays Raises Underweight $33.00 $32.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $44.00 $45.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $42.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $43.00 $48.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $38.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vornado Realty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vornado Realty compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vornado Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vornado Realty's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Vornado Realty's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Vornado Realty: A Closer Look

Vornado owns and has an ownership interest in Class A office and retail properties highly concentrated in Manhattan, with additional properties in San Francisco and Chicago. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Understanding the Numbers: Vornado Realty's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Vornado Realty faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.96% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Vornado Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 168.5%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vornado Realty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Vornado Realty's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.59. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

