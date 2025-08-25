The Analyst Verdict: Verint Systems In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Ratings for Verint Systems VRNT were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Verint Systems, presenting an average target of $30.12, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $20.50. Experiencing a 9.63% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $33.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Verint Systems is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $20.50 $40.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Announces Buy $40.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Verint Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Verint Systems's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Verint Systems's Background

Verint Systems Inc with its subsidiaries, helps brands provide Boundless customer experience (CX) automation. AI offers a solution, and that's where Verint comes in. It empowers brands with groundbreaking AI via a next-gen open platform. Its Verint Open Platform helps organizations increase CX automation to achieve their strategic objectives and realize ROI. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Verint Systems: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Verint Systems's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.96%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Verint Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verint Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.27%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verint Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Verint Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.49.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

