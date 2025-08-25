What Analysts Are Saying About Alaska Air Gr Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Alaska Air Gr ALK, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $59.0, along with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. Marking an increase of 14.94%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $51.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Alaska Air Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Savanthi Syth Raymond James Announces Outperform $70.00 - Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $60.00 $50.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Raises Neutral $56.00 $49.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $55.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Announces Neutral $49.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alaska Air Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alaska Air Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Alaska Air Gr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Alaska Air Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Alaska Air Gr

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Alaska Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Hawaiian Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Hawaiian's Boeing and Airbus aircraft for passengers and cargo. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

A Deep Dive into Alaska Air Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Alaska Air Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.86% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Alaska Air Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alaska Air Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alaska Air Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.87%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Alaska Air Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.62, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

