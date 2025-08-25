Assessing argenx: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for argenx ARGX, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $785.09, a high estimate of $1070.00, and a low estimate of $715.00. This current average has increased by 3.49% from the previous average price target of $758.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive argenx is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luca Issi RBC Capital Announces Outperform $850.00 - James Gordon JP Morgan Raises Overweight $830.00 $775.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $1070.00 $1060.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $766.00 $700.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $774.00 $720.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $756.00 $741.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $720.00 $720.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $715.00 $715.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $715.00 $715.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $720.00 $720.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $720.00 $720.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to argenx. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of argenx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of argenx's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of argenx's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering argenx: A Closer Look

Argenx is a Dutch biopharmaceutical company focused on developing antibody-based therapies for rare autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product, Vyvgart (efgartigimod), was approved by the FDA in December 2021 for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). In 2022, Argenx also received FDA approval for Vyvgart Hytrulo, a subcutaneous formulation of Vyvgart, offering a more convenient option compared with Vyvgart's intravenous administration. In 2024, the FDA approved Vyvgart Hytrulo for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, a rare immune-mediated neuromuscular disorder of the peripheral nervous system. Argenx is focused on innovation and developing its pipeline for treatments such as primary immune thrombocytopenia, thyroid eye disease, and Sjogren's Disease.

argenx: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: argenx's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 99.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: argenx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): argenx's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): argenx's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: argenx's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

