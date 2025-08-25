What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lazard

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Lazard LAZ, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lazard, presenting an average target of $55.57, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.74% increase from the previous average price target of $48.43.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Lazard by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Bond Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $65.00 $60.00 Alex Bond Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $60.00 $57.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $50.00 Brian Fitzgerald JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $57.00 $46.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $38.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $45.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lazard. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lazard. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lazard compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lazard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lazard's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lazard's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lazard analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lazard

Lazard Inc has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is fairly evenly split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily driven by equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and targets institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 35% in EMEA, and 5% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices across more than 20 countries and over 3,000 employees.

Financial Insights: Lazard

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lazard's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.23% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Lazard's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lazard's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.98, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.