What 27 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Roblox

Roblox RBLX has been analyzed by 27 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 17 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 7 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Roblox and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $131.85, accompanied by a high estimate of $170.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. Marking an increase of 35.11%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $97.59.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Roblox. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alicia Reese Wedbush Maintains Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $150.00 $135.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $153.00 $116.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $150.00 $77.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $170.00 $76.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $62.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $165.00 $142.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $159.00 $79.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $160.00 $125.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $142.00 $110.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $125.00 $84.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $138.00 $105.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Raises Outperform $130.00 $81.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $152.00 $123.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $135.00 $95.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $125.00 $120.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $123.00 $100.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $124.00 $73.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $120.00 $100.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $116.00 $78.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $125.00 $80.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Raises Outperform $110.00 $91.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Buy $103.00 $86.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $105.00 $85.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $80.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $82.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Roblox. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Roblox. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Roblox compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Roblox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Roblox's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Roblox's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Roblox analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

A Deep Dive into Roblox's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Roblox's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.94% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Roblox's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -25.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roblox's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -83.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roblox's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Roblox's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.05. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.