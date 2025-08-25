What 27 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Roblox

Roblox RBLX has been analyzed by 27 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|9
|17
|1
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
Analysts have recently evaluated Roblox and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $131.85, accompanied by a high estimate of $170.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. Marking an increase of 35.11%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $97.59.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Roblox. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Alicia Reese
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$165.00
|$165.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$150.00
|$135.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$153.00
|$116.00
|Mike Hickey
|Benchmark
|Raises
|Buy
|$150.00
|$77.00
|Matthew Cost
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$170.00
|$76.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$120.00
|$62.00
|Alicia Reese
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$165.00
|$142.00
|Bernie McTernan
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$159.00
|$79.00
|Jason Tilchen
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$160.00
|$125.00
|Alicia Reese
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$142.00
|$110.00
|Jason Tilchen
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$125.00
|$84.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$138.00
|$105.00
|Andrew Marok
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Outperform
|$130.00
|$81.00
|Jason Bazinet
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$152.00
|$123.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$135.00
|$95.00
|Cory Carpenter
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$125.00
|$120.00
|Jason Bazinet
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$123.00
|$100.00
|Clark Lampen
|BTIG
|Raises
|Buy
|$124.00
|$73.00
|Cory Carpenter
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$120.00
|$100.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$116.00
|$78.00
|Martin Yang
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$125.00
|$80.00
|Michael Pachter
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$110.00
|$91.00
|Omar Dessouky
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$103.00
|$86.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$105.00
|$85.00
|Cory Carpenter
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$100.00
|$80.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$95.00
|$82.00
|Jason Bazinet
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$100.00
|$85.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Roblox. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Roblox compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Roblox's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Roblox's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Roblox analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Roblox
Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.
A Deep Dive into Roblox's Financials
Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Roblox's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.94% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.
Net Margin: Roblox's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -25.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Roblox's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -83.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): Roblox's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: Roblox's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.05. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
