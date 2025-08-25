Deep Dive Into Amgen Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Amgen AMGN has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Amgen, revealing an average target of $314.11, a high estimate of $342.00, and a low estimate of $261.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.36% from the previous average price target of $309.89.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Amgen by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $342.00 $328.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Neutral $310.00 $305.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $333.00 $330.00 Trung Huynh UBS Lowers Neutral $317.00 $326.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Raises Underperform $261.00 $252.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Neutral $305.00 $300.00 Trung Huynh UBS Raises Neutral $326.00 $315.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $328.00 $328.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $305.00 $305.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Amgen. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Amgen. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Amgen compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Amgen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Amgen's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Amgen's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amgen analyst ratings.

Get to Know Amgen Better

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drugs Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brought several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Amgen's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Amgen's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Amgen's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.6% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amgen's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.0%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amgen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.62%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Amgen's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.57, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.