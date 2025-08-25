American Eagle Outfitters Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for American Eagle Outfitters AEO, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $10.25, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. A 4.65% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $10.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive American Eagle Outfitters is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $10.00 $11.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Maintains Underweight $9.00 $9.00 Adrienne Yih Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $11.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Eagle Outfitters. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Eagle Outfitters compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for American Eagle Outfitters's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of American Eagle Outfitters's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is a specialty retailer. The company is engaged in the retail of apparel and accessories with company stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The Company leases all store premises, regional distribution facilities, some of its office space, and certain information technology and office equipment. American Eagle also has its online business. It operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel, accessories, and personal care products for women and men. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: American Eagle Outfitters's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: American Eagle Outfitters's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.74%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: American Eagle Outfitters's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Eagle Outfitters's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Eagle Outfitters's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.2.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

