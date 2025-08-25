Demystifying CBRE Group: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated CBRE Group CBRE, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $160.71, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $146.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.38% from the previous average price target of $148.29.

The standing of CBRE Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $185.00 $164.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $164.00 $147.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Outperform $166.00 $163.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $147.00 $131.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $147.00 $143.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $146.00 $130.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $170.00 $160.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CBRE Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CBRE Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

CBRE Group provides a wide range of real estate services to owners, occupants, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. CBRE's investment management arm manages over $140 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: CBRE Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CBRE Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CBRE Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CBRE Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: CBRE Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

