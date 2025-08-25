Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Toro Stock

Analysts' ratings for Toro TTC over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $84.33, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. A 2.7% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $86.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Toro. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $93.00 $76.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $76.00 $80.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Lowers Outperform $90.00 $95.00 Ted Jackson Northland Capital Markets Lowers Market Perform $80.00 $100.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Neutral $82.00 $85.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $85.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Toro. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Toro. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Toro compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Toro compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Toro's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Toro's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Toro analyst ratings.

Delving into Toro's Background

The Toro Co manufactures turf maintenance and landscaping equipment. The company produces reel and rotary riding products, trim cutting and walking mowers, greens rollers, turf sprayer equipment, underground irrigation systems, heavy-duty walk-behind mowers, and sprinkler systems used for professional turf and landscape maintenance and construction. Its products are marketed through a network of distributors and dealers to predominantly professional users maintaining turfs and sports fields such as golf courses. Its operating segments are Professional which generates a substantial part of its revenue, and Residential segment. The company also produces snow plowers and ice management products. Its key revenue generating market is the United States.

Toro's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Toro faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.31% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Toro's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Toro's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.29%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Toro's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.66%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, Toro adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.