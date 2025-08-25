9 Analysts Have This To Say About SentinelOne

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated SentinelOne S, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 5 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated SentinelOne and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $21.11, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.71% lower than the prior average price target of $23.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of SentinelOne among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Announces Buy $24.00 - Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Neutral $19.00 $21.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $24.00 $25.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $21.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $22.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Lowers Buy $25.00 $31.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $25.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SentinelOne. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. SentinelOne's primary offering is its Singularity platform that offers a single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The California-based firm was founded in 2013 and went public in 2021.

Unraveling the Financial Story of SentinelOne

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: SentinelOne's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.9%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -90.9%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SentinelOne's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): SentinelOne's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -8.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: SentinelOne's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

