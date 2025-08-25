Forecasting The Future: 41 Analyst Projections For Zscaler

Zscaler ZS has been analyzed by 41 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|13
|22
|6
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|12
|20
|6
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $308.93, a high estimate of $385.00, and a low estimate of $255.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.95% increase from the previous average price target of $266.44.
Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Zscaler by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Saket Kalia
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$300.00
|$290.00
|Trevor Walsh
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$355.00
|$310.00
|Roger Boyd
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$365.00
|$315.00
|Brian Essex
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$348.00
|$292.00
|Andrew Nowinski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$385.00
|$260.00
|Jonathan Ruykhaver
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$340.00
|$290.00
|Tal Liani
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$340.00
|$285.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$360.00
|$310.00
|Ittai Kidron
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$345.00
|$290.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$304.00
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Neutral
|$290.00
|$275.00
|Gray Powell
|BTIG
|Raises
|Buy
|$329.00
|$298.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$315.00
|$315.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$350.00
|$310.00
|Kingsley Crane
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$305.00
|$230.00
|Gray Powell
|BTIG
|Raises
|Buy
|$298.00
|$252.00
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Neutral
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Tal Liani
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$285.00
|$240.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$280.00
|$200.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$320.00
|$245.00
|Ittai Kidron
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$290.00
|$250.00
|Yun Kim
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Hold
|$260.00
|$250.00
|Shrenik Kothari
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$295.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$295.00
|$233.00
|Peter Levine
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$290.00
|$245.00
|Ki Bin Kim
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$300.00
|$260.00
|Saket Kalia
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$290.00
|$275.00
|Adam Borg
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$295.00
|$270.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Neutral
|$260.00
|$235.00
|Brian Essex
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$292.00
|$275.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$310.00
|$242.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$304.00
|$288.00
|Trevor Walsh
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$310.00
|$240.00
|Todd Weller
|Stephens & Co.
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$255.00
|$255.00
|Eric Heath
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$310.00
|$290.00
|Roger Boyd
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$315.00
|$260.00
|Andrew Nowinski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$260.00
|$210.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$240.00
|Jonathan Ruykhaver
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$290.00
|$275.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$310.00
|$240.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$315.00
|$235.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Zscaler. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Zscaler compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Zscaler's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Zscaler's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Zscaler analyst ratings.
Discovering Zscaler: A Closer Look
Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.
Zscaler: Delving into Financials
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zscaler's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.57% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: Zscaler's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Zscaler's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): Zscaler's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, Zscaler adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.
Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?
Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.