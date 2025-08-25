Forecasting The Future: 41 Analyst Projections For Zscaler

Zscaler ZS has been analyzed by 41 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 22 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 12 20 6 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $308.93, a high estimate of $385.00, and a low estimate of $255.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.95% increase from the previous average price target of $266.44.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Zscaler by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $300.00 $290.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $355.00 $310.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $365.00 $315.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $348.00 $292.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $385.00 $260.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $340.00 $290.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $340.00 $285.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $360.00 $310.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $345.00 $290.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $315.00 $304.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $290.00 $275.00 Gray Powell BTIG Raises Buy $329.00 $298.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $315.00 $315.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $350.00 $310.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $305.00 $230.00 Gray Powell BTIG Raises Buy $298.00 $252.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $275.00 $250.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $285.00 $240.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $280.00 $200.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $320.00 $245.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $290.00 $250.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $260.00 $250.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $315.00 $295.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $295.00 $233.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $290.00 $245.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $260.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $290.00 $275.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $295.00 $270.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $260.00 $235.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $292.00 $275.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $310.00 $242.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $304.00 $288.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $310.00 $240.00 Todd Weller Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $255.00 $255.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $310.00 $290.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $315.00 $260.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $260.00 $210.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $300.00 $240.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $290.00 $275.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $310.00 $240.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $315.00 $235.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Zscaler. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Zscaler compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Zscaler's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Zscaler's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Zscaler: A Closer Look

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Zscaler: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zscaler's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.57% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zscaler's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zscaler's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zscaler's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, Zscaler adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

