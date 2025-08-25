A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Devon Energy Through 10 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Devon Energy DVN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Devon Energy, revealing an average target of $45.2, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Marking an increase of 4.63%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $43.20.

The standing of Devon Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $40.00 $37.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $49.00 $46.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $57.00 $58.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $43.00 $42.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $40.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $58.00 $53.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $37.00 $35.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $40.00 $35.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $41.00 $46.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Devon Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Devon Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2024, Devon reported net proved reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 848,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

Breaking Down Devon Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Devon Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Devon Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Devon Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.07%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Devon Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Devon Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.6.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

