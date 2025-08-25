Where Roku Stands With Analysts

24 analysts have shared their evaluations of Roku ROKU during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 12 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $101.73, a high estimate of $116.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.66% increase from the previous average price target of $90.30.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Roku by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $105.00 $100.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Neutral $95.00 $72.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $113.00 $100.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $110.00 $85.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $116.00 $115.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $101.00 $75.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $110.00 $95.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $85.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $84.00 $65.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Announces Overweight $115.00 - Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $88.50 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Neutral $84.00 $68.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $100.00 $80.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $88.50 $88.50 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $75.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $95.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Roku. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Roku's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 90 million streaming households and provided 127 billion streaming hours in 2024. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

A Deep Dive into Roku's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Roku showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.76% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Roku's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roku's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roku's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Roku's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

