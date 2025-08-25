The Analyst Verdict: SolarEdge Technologies In The Eyes Of 16 Experts

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of SolarEdge Technologies SEDG during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 11 3 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 5 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $19.86, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $6.90. This current average reflects an increase of 41.35% from the previous average price target of $14.05.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of SolarEdge Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Sell $7.00 $5.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $30.00 $20.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $15.00 Philip Shen Roth Capital Raises Neutral $25.00 $15.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $26.00 $14.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.00 $18.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Underperform $18.00 $10.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Neutral $29.00 $18.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $12.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $27.00 $27.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $16.00 - Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $6.90 $6.90 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Underweight $12.00 $11.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $20.00 $17.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Hold $6.90 $6.90

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SolarEdge Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering SolarEdge Technologies: A Closer Look

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Key Indicators: SolarEdge Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: SolarEdge Technologies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SolarEdge Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -43.1%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -22.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SolarEdge Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

