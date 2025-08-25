FTAI Aviation Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of FTAI Aviation FTAI during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $192.5, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $159.50, the current average has increased by 20.69%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of FTAI Aviation among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andre Madrid BTIG Raises Buy $230.00 $190.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $175.00 $138.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $205.00 $180.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $160.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to FTAI Aviation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of FTAI Aviation's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into FTAI Aviation's Background

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

FTAI Aviation's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FTAI Aviation's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 52.45% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FTAI Aviation's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): FTAI Aviation's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 167.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: FTAI Aviation's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 20.89. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

