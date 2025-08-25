Expert Outlook: NewAmsterdam Pharma Co Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NAMS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for NewAmsterdam Pharma Co, revealing an average target of $39.5, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Marking an increase of 1.28%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $39.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $45.00 - Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $39.00 $38.00 Asad Haider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $27.00 - Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Buy $42.00 - Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 James Condulis Stifel Announces Buy $44.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NewAmsterdam Pharma Co. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NewAmsterdam Pharma Co analyst ratings.

Get to Know NewAmsterdam Pharma Co Better

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. Its product, obicetrapib, is a next-generation, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that is developed to potentially overcome the limitations of current LDL-C lowering treatments.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 740.06%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -90.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

