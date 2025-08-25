Where Gates Industrial Corp Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Gates Industrial Corp GTES, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $29.12, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $25.00, the current average has increased by 16.48%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Gates Industrial Corp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tomohiko Sano JP Morgan Announces Overweight $35.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $28.00 $26.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $29.00 $28.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $30.00 $26.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $30.00 $27.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $29.00 $22.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $26.00 $23.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $26.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Gates Industrial Corp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gates Industrial Corp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Gates Industrial Corp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Gates Industrial Corp's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Gates Industrial Corp

Gates Industrial Corp PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company has two operating segments; Power Transmission and Fluid Power segments. The Power Transmission solutions convey power and control motion. It is used in applications in which belts, chains, cables, geared transmissions, or direct drives transfer power from an engine or motor to another part or system. The Fluid power solutions are used in applications in which hoses and rigid tubing assemblies either transfer power hydraulically or convey fluids, gases, or granular materials from one location to another. The company generates key revenue from the Power Transmission segment. Company operates in USA, United Kingdom, Luxembourg, EMEA, with majority revenue from USA.

Gates Industrial Corp's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Gates Industrial Corp's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.2%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Gates Industrial Corp's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gates Industrial Corp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Gates Industrial Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

