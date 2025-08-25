Demystifying Rivian Automotive: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Rivian Automotive RIVN, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Rivian Automotive and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $14.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.77%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Rivian Automotive by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $13.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $16.00 $18.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $9.00 $10.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $21.00 $23.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $16.00 $18.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $13.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rivian Automotive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Rivian Automotive compared to the broader market.

All You Need to Know About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Rivian Automotive

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Rivian Automotive's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Rivian Automotive's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -85.73%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rivian Automotive's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -18.18%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rivian Automotive's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.04.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

