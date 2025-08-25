Assessing Venture Global: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Venture Global VG underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $17.36, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $14.00, the current average has increased by 24.0%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Venture Global among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Gupta UBS Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $12.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $17.00 $15.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $13.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Raises Buy $18.50 $12.00 Martin Malloy Johnson Rice Announces Buy $20.00 - Manav Gupta UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Venture Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Venture Global's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Venture Global's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Venture Global analyst ratings.

Delving into Venture Global's Background

Venture Global operates two liquefied natural gas production facilities in Louisiana. It has pioneered the use of modular, factory-built equipment producing high yields. With a substantial development plan, it seeks to become a vertically integrated LNG producer and supplier to end consumers around the world.

Venture Global: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Venture Global's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 179.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Venture Global's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Venture Global's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.25%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Venture Global's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.8%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.79, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

