A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Krystal Biotech Through 10 Analysts

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Krystal Biotech KRYS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $209.8, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $166.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.67%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Krystal Biotech by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $216.00 $219.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $166.00 $176.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $219.00 $219.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $219.00 $219.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Alec Stranahan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $192.00 $193.00 Carly Kenselaar Citigroup Raises Neutral $176.00 $155.00 Bill Maughan Clear Street Announces Buy $190.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Krystal Biotech. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Krystal Biotech compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Krystal Biotech's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Krystal Biotech's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United States. It is focused on the development of easy-to-use, redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with debilitating diseases. The company used its proprietary gene therapy platform, STAR-D to develop treatments for rare or orphan dermatological indications caused by the absence of or a mutation in a single gene. It plans to leverage its platform to expand its pipeline to include other dermatological indications in the future. The company has one operating segment, which is the business of developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products.

Breaking Down Krystal Biotech's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Krystal Biotech's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 36.65% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Krystal Biotech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 39.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Krystal Biotech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Krystal Biotech's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Krystal Biotech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

