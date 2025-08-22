What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About TD Synnex

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on TD Synnex SNX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $158.11, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.79% increase from the previous average price target of $150.88.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive TD Synnex. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $165.00 $145.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $156.00 Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Raises Neutral $160.00 $143.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $156.00 $156.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $155.00 $145.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $156.00 $156.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $156.00 $156.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $145.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TD Synnex. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TD Synnex compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of TD Synnex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind TD Synnex

TD Synnex Corp is a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company aggregates and distributes IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and data center infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and APJ.

Key Indicators: TD Synnex's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TD Synnex's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.16% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TD Synnex's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.23%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TD Synnex's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): TD Synnex's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: TD Synnex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.49, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

