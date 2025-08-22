13 Analysts Have This To Say About First Solar

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of First Solar FSLR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $227.08, a high estimate of $287.00, and a low estimate of $192.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.95% from the previous average price target of $204.66.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of First Solar among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Buy $287.00 $202.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Raises Buy $214.06 $172.53 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $275.00 $255.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Outperform $203.00 $194.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $222.00 $203.00 Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Raises Buy $201.00 $185.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $208.00 $200.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $203.00 $186.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $194.00 $192.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $278.00 $275.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Raises Outperform $200.00 $188.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $192.00 $157.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $275.00 $251.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Solar. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into First Solar's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

First Solar: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, First Solar showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.58% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: First Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.09%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

