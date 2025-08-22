The Analyst Verdict: Williams-Sonoma In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Williams-Sonoma WSM over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $203.4, with a high estimate of $215.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. Marking an increase of 3.38%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $196.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Williams-Sonoma. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $212.00 $182.00 Chuck Grom Gordon Haskett Announces Buy $205.00 - Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $170.00 $175.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams-Sonoma. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Williams-Sonoma compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Williams-Sonoma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Williams-Sonoma's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Williams-Sonoma's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Williams-Sonoma Better

With a retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a player in the $300 billion domestic home category and $450 billion international home market, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B ($80 billion total addressable market), marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (154 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (180) provides casual home accessories. West Elm (119) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (11) offers lighting and house parts. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen (44) as well as Mark & Graham and GreenRow. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

Understanding the Numbers: Williams-Sonoma's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Williams-Sonoma's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Williams-Sonoma's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams-Sonoma's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams-Sonoma's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Williams-Sonoma's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

