Bilibili Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Bilibili BILI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $26.75, along with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. Marking an increase of 5.61%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $25.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Bilibili among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $28.00 $30.00 Daniel Chen JP Morgan Raises Neutral $24.00 $21.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $27.00 $25.00 Boris Van Bernstein Announces Outperform $28.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bilibili. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bilibili compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bilibili's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Bilibili's Background

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform best known for its YouTube-like video-sharing site. Founded in 2009, it initially focused on long-form content centered around anime, comics, and gaming, catering primarily to Gen Z users. Over time, the platform has broadened its content offerings to include a wider range of interests, successfully attracting a more diverse audience beyond the Gen Z demographic.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bilibili

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bilibili's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.63% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Bilibili's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.13%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bilibili's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bilibili's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

