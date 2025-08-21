Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss AppLovin Stock

AppLovin APP has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $460.82, with a high estimate of $500.00 and a low estimate of $400.00. Observing a 5.81% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $435.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AppLovin is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $491.00 $480.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Neutral $425.00 $400.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $450.00 $430.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $480.00 $460.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $480.00 $405.00 James Callahan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $500.00 $470.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $483.00 $480.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $430.00 - James Callahan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $470.00 $455.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $460.00 $420.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Neutral $400.00 $355.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AppLovin. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AppLovin. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AppLovin compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AppLovin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for AppLovin's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into AppLovin's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AppLovin analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

AppLovin: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, AppLovin showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 77.04% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: AppLovin's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 65.09%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AppLovin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 94.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AppLovin's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.05%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AppLovin's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.01. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.