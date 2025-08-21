What Analysts Are Saying About Jack Henry & Associates Stock

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Jack Henry & Associates JKHY, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $187.0, a high estimate of $212.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This current average represents a 4.4% decrease from the previous average price target of $195.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Jack Henry & Associates by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $178.00 $183.00 Nik Cremo UBS Lowers Neutral $175.00 $185.00 Daniel R. Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $185.00 $203.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $185.00 $195.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $212.00 $212.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jack Henry & Associates. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jack Henry & Associates. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jack Henry & Associates compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jack Henry & Associates compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Jack Henry & Associates's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Jack Henry & Associates's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jack Henry & Associates analyst ratings.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing for US banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Jack Henry serves almost 1,000 banks and over 700 credit unions.

Jack Henry & Associates: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Jack Henry & Associates displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Jack Henry & Associates's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jack Henry & Associates's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Jack Henry & Associates's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.