Assessing Icon: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Icon ICLR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Icon and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $214.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $240.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average reflects an increase of 23.68% from the previous average price target of $173.12.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Icon. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $200.00 $225.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $225.00 $173.00 John Sourbeer UBS Raises Buy $240.00 $170.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $234.00 $187.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $180.00 $155.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $240.00 $170.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $224.00 $150.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $170.00 $155.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Icon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Icon compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Icon's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Icon's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Icon's Background

Icon is a global late-stage contract research organization that provides drug development and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical-device firms. While the vast majority of its revenue comes from clinical research, Icon also offers ancillary services such as laboratory and imaging capabilities. The company is headquartered in Ireland.

Icon's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Icon's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.85%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Icon's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.92%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Icon's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Icon's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

