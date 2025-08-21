Deep Dive Into Johnson Controls Intl Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Johnson Controls Intl JCI, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Johnson Controls Intl, revealing an average target of $113.8, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.05% from the previous average price target of $101.56.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Johnson Controls Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $125.00 $115.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $112.00 $110.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $114.00 $112.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $101.00 $100.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Announces Hold $120.00 - Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $110.00 $90.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $110.00 $94.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $90.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $116.00 $103.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $130.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Johnson Controls Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Johnson Controls Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Johnson Controls Intl's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Johnson Controls Intl

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services commercial HVAC systems, building management platforms and controls, fire and security solutions, and industrial refrigeration units. Commercial HVAC and fire and security each account for approximately 45% of sales, while industrial refrigeration and other solutions account for the remaining 10% of revenue. In fiscal 2024, Johnson Controls generated nearly $23 billion in pro forma revenue.

Financial Milestones: Johnson Controls Intl's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Johnson Controls Intl's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.61% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Johnson Controls Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.58%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson Controls Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.43%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.63%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, Johnson Controls Intl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

