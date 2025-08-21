Deep Dive Into Humana Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Humana HUM, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $284.17, a high estimate of $344.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. Experiencing a 4.18% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $296.58.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Humana among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $322.00 $283.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $344.00 $348.00 David Toung Argus Research Maintains Hold $281.99 $281.99 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $275.00 $268.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $277.00 $290.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $272.00 $288.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $297.00 $300.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $260.00 $280.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $260.00 $320.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $280.00 $305.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $268.00 $273.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $273.00 $322.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Humana. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Humana's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Humana analyst ratings.

Delving into Humana's Background

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the US, and the firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from Medicare, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Humana

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Humana showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.64% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Humana's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.68%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Humana's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Humana's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Humana's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

