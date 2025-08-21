What Analysts Are Saying About Autodesk Stock

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Autodesk ADSK, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $349.0, with a high estimate of $376.00 and a low estimate of $290.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.39% increase from the previous average price target of $340.86.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Autodesk by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $345.00 $335.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Announces Hold $320.00 - Steve Koenig Macquarie Maintains Outperform $360.00 $360.00 William Jellison DA Davidson Raises Buy $375.00 $305.00 Nay Soe Naing Berenberg Raises Buy $365.00 $325.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $290.00 $330.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $376.00 $374.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $361.00 $357.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Autodesk. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Autodesk compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Autodesk's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Autodesk's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Autodesk

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Key Indicators: Autodesk's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Autodesk displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Autodesk's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.31%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autodesk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

