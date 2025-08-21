Deep Dive Into Liberty Media Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Liberty Media FWONK over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Liberty Media, presenting an average target of $108.5, a high estimate of $121.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.44% from the previous average price target of $99.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Liberty Media among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Overweight $120.00 $108.00 Ryan Gravett UBS Raises Neutral $107.00 $98.00 Steven Cahill Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $86.00 $87.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $120.00 $104.00 Stephen Laszczyk Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $120.00 - Steven Cahill Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $87.00 $80.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $121.00 $115.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $107.00 $102.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Liberty Media. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Liberty Media compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Liberty Media's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Liberty Media's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Liberty Media

Liberty Media Corp along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the media and entertainment industries in North America and the United Kingdom. The company owns interests in a high-quality portfolio of assets across the media, entertainment and sports industries. The company derives its maximum revenue from United Kingdom.

Key Indicators: Liberty Media's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Liberty Media's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 35.73% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Liberty Media's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 28.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Media's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Liberty Media's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

