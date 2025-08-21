Coty Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Coty COTY in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $6.25, with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 22.84%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Coty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashley Helgans Jefferies Lowers Hold $4.00 $6.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $4.00 $6.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $4.25 $6.50 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $7.00 $10.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Coty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Coty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Coty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Coty's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coty analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coty

Coty is a global beauty maker that focuses on fragrance (59% of sales) and color cosmetics (28%), with limited exposure to skincare (5%) and body care (8%). For the fragrance business, Coty licenses luxury and high-end brands including Gucci, Burberry, Hugo Boss, Davidoff, and Calvin Klein, while its consumer cosmetics business focuses on acquired mass brands such as CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, and Bourjois. It also collaborates with social media celebrity Kylie Jenner to launch makeup products bearing her name. By region, Coty generates close to 44% of sales from Europe, 42% from the Americas, and 14% from Asia-Pacific. German investment firm JAB is a controlling shareholder, with a 53% stake.

Coty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Coty faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.24% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Coty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -31.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coty's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coty's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Coty's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.17, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

