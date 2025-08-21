What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences SGHT has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $4.38, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 33.94% increase from the previous average price target of $3.27.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Sight Sciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $4.50 $3.60 Frank Takkinen Lake Street Raises Buy $5.00 $3.00 Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $4.00 $3.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $4.00 $3.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sight Sciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sight Sciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sight Sciences compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sight Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Sight Sciences's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sight Sciences's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sight Sciences analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Sight Sciences's Background

Sight Sciences Inc is an ophthalmic medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of prevalent eye diseases. Its Surgical Glaucoma segment's product portfolio features the OMNI Surgical System, a device that facilitates the performance of both canaloplasty and trabeculotomy with a single device and single corneal incision to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. The company's Dry Eye segment's product portfolio consists of the TearCare System for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It derives key revenue from the Surgical Glaucoma segment.

Key Indicators: Sight Sciences's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Sight Sciences faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.45% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -61.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sight Sciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -16.18%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sight Sciences's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.49%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.58.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.