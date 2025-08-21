Deep Dive Into Charter Communications Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Charter Communications CHTR in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $366.57, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.04%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Charter Communications. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $300.00 - John Hodulik UBS Lowers Neutral $355.00 $425.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $370.00 $430.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Underweight $275.00 $341.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Underweight $341.00 $320.00 Jessica Ehrlich B of A Securities Raises Buy $500.00 $450.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Neutral $425.00 $400.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Charter Communications. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Charter Communications compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Charter Communications compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Charter Communications's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Charter Communications's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 58 million US homes and businesses, around 35% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 29 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles Lakers), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1. Charter plans to acquire cable peer Cox.

Charter Communications: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Charter Communications's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.59% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charter Communications's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Charter Communications's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.94. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

