4 Analysts Have This To Say About Baidu

Baidu BIDU underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Baidu, revealing an average target of $111.5, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. This current average represents a 3.46% decrease from the previous average price target of $115.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Baidu's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $115.00 $120.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $81.00 $84.00 Alicia Yap Citigroup Raises Buy $140.00 $138.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Lowers Buy $110.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Baidu. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Baidu. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Baidu compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Baidu compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Baidu's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Baidu's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Baidu analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Baidu: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Baidu showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.98% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Baidu's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baidu's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.89% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baidu's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Baidu adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.