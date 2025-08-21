What Analysts Are Saying About Lam Research Stock

Analysts' ratings for Lam Research LRCX over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 22 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 8 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $109.68, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.25% from the previous average price target of $96.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Lam Research by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $120.00 $115.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $113.00 $108.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $120.00 $105.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $98.00 $95.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $94.00 $87.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $110.00 $90.00 Ed Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $120.00 $110.00 Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $92.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $83.00 $70.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $95.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $115.00 $100.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $115.00 - Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $75.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $108.00 $87.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $87.00 $82.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $115.00 $90.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $95.00 Ed Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lam Research. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lam Research compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lam Research compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lam Research's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Lam Research's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Key Indicators: Lam Research's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Lam Research's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 33.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lam Research's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lam Research's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lam Research's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.33% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

