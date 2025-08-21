9 Analysts Assess Analog Devices: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Analog Devices ADI were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $280.56, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $235.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $261.62, the current average has increased by 7.24%.

The standing of Analog Devices among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $310.00 $300.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $285.00 $260.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $270.00 $248.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $285.00 - John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $300.00 $285.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $290.00 $260.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $280.00 $285.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $270.00 $250.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $235.00 $205.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Analog Devices compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Analog Devices's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Analog Devices's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Analog Devices's Background

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed-signal, and digital-signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers; more than half of its chip sales are to industrial and automotive end markets. ADI's chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Analog Devices

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Analog Devices's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Analog Devices's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.58%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Analog Devices's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Analog Devices's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

