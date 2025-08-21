Where Vontier Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Vontier VNT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $47.4, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Observing a 14.69% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $41.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Vontier by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Katie Fleischer Keybanc Announces Overweight $50.00 - John Eade Argus Research Announces Buy $47.00 - Robert Jamieson UBS Raises Buy $50.00 $47.00 Robert Mason Baird Raises Neutral $45.00 $40.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $45.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vontier. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vontier compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vontier's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Vontier's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Vontier: A Closer Look

Vontier, spun off from Fortive in 2020, is an industrial technology company with a portfolio of transportation and mobility solutions. The company offers a wide array of products and services, including fueling equipment, sensors, point-of-sale and payment systems, telematics, and equipment used by vehicle mechanics and technicians. Vontier generated approximately $3 billion in sales in 2024.

Vontier's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vontier's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.07% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vontier's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Vontier's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.78. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

