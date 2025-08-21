Enphase Energy Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (19 Ratings)

19 analysts have shared their evaluations of Enphase Energy ENPH during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 5 5 3 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 3 1 2M Ago 0 1 3 1 1 3M Ago 0 2 0 1 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $39.62, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $19.80. This current average has decreased by 20.1% from the previous average price target of $49.59.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Enphase Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Milligan Jefferies Raises Hold $36.00 $28.00 Sean Milligan Jefferies Lowers Underperform $28.00 $32.00 Martin Malloy Johnson Rice Announces Accumulate $45.00 - Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $42.00 $49.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Underweight $29.00 $28.00 Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $30.00 $31.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $77.00 $86.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Lowers Sell $19.80 $31.11 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $40.00 $51.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $37.00 $64.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Underweight $28.00 $40.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $50.00 $53.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $32.00 $77.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Hold $45.00 $58.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $65.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $31.00 - Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Sell $43.00 $47.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $53.00 $61.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Enphase Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Enphase Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Enphase Energy analyst ratings.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Enphase Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Enphase Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.67% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.2%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.38%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.37, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

